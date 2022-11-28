HIGH POINT — Mrs. Betty Mae Lawson Barbry, 94, a resident of High Point, died Nov. 27, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1928, in Guilford County, a daughter to Raymond O. and Lula Mae Latham Lawson. As a resident of this area all her life, she graduated from High Point College and later retired from Adams-Millis Hosiery Mill after 40 years of service. She also was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church.

Trending Videos