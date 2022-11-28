HIGH POINT — Mrs. Betty Mae Lawson Barbry, 94, a resident of High Point, died Nov. 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 27, 1928, in Guilford County, a daughter to Raymond O. and Lula Mae Latham Lawson. As a resident of this area all her life, she graduated from High Point College and later retired from Adams-Millis Hosiery Mill after 40 years of service. She also was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her husband of over 70 years, Jeff Barbry, of the home; two sons, Jimmy Barbry Jr. (Christy) of Julian, and Mark Barbry, of High Point; and four grandchildren, Justin Barbry, Paul Barbry (Randi), Kristin Barbry and Alex Barbry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Bray.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.1, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
