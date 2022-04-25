HIGH POINT — Betty Lou Griffith, age 93, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Westchester Manor, four days before her 94th birthday.
Betty was born in High Point April 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Roger Allen Griffith and Lillian Jones Griffith. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Allen Griffith, Louise Elliott, and her nieces, Rebecca Elliott Smoot and Jayne Elliott.
Betty graduated from High Point High School and High Point College (HPU). She had a career as a teacher in the Thomasville school system until her retirement. Betty was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, and then Covenant Church United Methodist. Many people became church members at Covenant through Betty’s many years as a dedicated church greeter. Betty always had a purse full of small gifts for the children on Sunday mornings.
Betty is survived by many loving friends.
We would like to thank everyone at Brookdale North, Westchester Manor and Hospice of the Piedmont, and her many friends for their love and care of Betty.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Rd., High Point, 27265. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Church United Methodist.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.