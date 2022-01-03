ARCHDALE — Mrs. Betty Louise Loflin Hussey, 83, formerly of High Point, died Dec. 31, 2021, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trinity.
She was born May 7, 1938, in Guilford County, a daughter to the late Perley L. and Allie Mae Clinard Loflin. As a resident of this area all her life, she was a member of Pilot View Baptist Church and worked at Affordable Storage with her son. Betty was a lover of animals and an avid shag dancer at the beach. Her greatest love, however, was her family, and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her son, Timothy “Tim” Hussey and wife Dana, of High Point; a sister, Joan Roberts and husband Eddie, of Trinity; five grandchildren, Allison Hussey, Alex Hussey, Jordan Hussey, Tally Gross and Dan Gross; and her daughter-in-law, Penny Hussey, of Archdale. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas E. “Eddy” Hussey Jr., in 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Davidson County at P.O. Box 1791, Lexington, N.C. 27293. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
