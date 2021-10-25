HIGH POINT – Betty Lightner Davis, 84, peacefully slipped away into eternal rest on Oct. 20, 2021, at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, after a period of declining health. Betty (also known as BJ to family and friends) was born on June 15, 1937, in High Point, NC, a daughter of the late Mary Lightner Blackwell and Kaiser Blackwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on April 25, 2018, by her husband of 57 years, Edward Davis; a sister, Barbara Blackwell McCloud; and stepsons, Gregory Davis and Craig Little.
Betty attended High Point Public Schools and graduated from the historic William Penn High School, Class of 1956. She was a proud William Penn alumna and looked forward to class reunions and other occasions where classmates came together to fellowship.
Betty’s work history began in high school, where she was a cafeteria worker. After high school and several years in housekeeping and janitorial services, she joined Alma Desk Furniture Company as a finisher. There, she worked for over 20 years.
Betty was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was nurtured as a child. She was an active member who faithfully attended Bible Study, Church School and Sunday services. She served as church announcer, a member of the Senior and Gospel Choirs, the Kingdom Seekers, and president of the Blue-Ribbon Missionary Circle. She dearly loved her church and church family. Posthumously, Betty will be recognized as an honorary Mother of the Church.
Betty loved people! She was well known in the community, and she never met a stranger. She cherished her family and many friends. Whether she was on her front porch, the city bus, at the laundromat, or walking to Five Points, she was bound to stop and chat! Her bright smile, quick wit, and talkative nature will long be remembered!
Betty loved music! As a teen and throughout adulthood, she loved her records. From the early Motown sounds to the gospel greats, her record collection included them all! It was often music that stimulated Betty during her stay at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center.
Betty will most be remembered for her love of family and her joy of life. The memory of her joyful spirit will be cherished by sisters, Betsy Morgan (Harry), of Riverdale, Ga., Elaine Jones, of Avenel, NJ, and Dorothea Shepard, of Roselle, NJ; brother, Arnold Blackwell, of Newark, NJ; stepchildren, Delores Davis, of Selma, AL, Glen Davis, of Norwich, CT, Larry Davis, Bernadette Davis, Jacqueline Chapman, and Beanie Davis, of High Point, NC; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunt, Sarah Lightner, of Salisbury, NC; godson, James K. Squirewell, of Morrisville, NC; a loving cousin and caregiver, Deborah Squirewell, of High Point, NC; and other cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 808 Hilltop Street, High Point. Burial will be on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Due to COVID regulations, masks are required. Live streaming will be on Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page, Calvary Baptist Church website, and YouTube.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Davis family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Hospice of the Piedmont, and Hospice of Randolph for their warm and compassionate care of Betty during her illness.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 808 Hilltop St., High Point, N.C. 27260, in memory of Betty L. Davis.
