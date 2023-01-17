August 23, 1931 —
Jan. 14, 2023
WALLBURG — Betty King Craven, 91, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14 at Spring Arbor of Thomasville. Betty was born August 23, 1931 in Kannapolis, NC to the late Ben Edward King and Mae Ila Tuttle King. A lifelong resident of Wallburg, NC, Betty was a member of Wallburg Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and served faithfully until poor health prevented attending. She remained steadfast in her faith and sang with joy until her passing. She was retired postmaster of Wallburg Post Office and active throughout her life in the Davidson County Extension Homemakers Club.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack Lee Craven, and together they built a home abiding with love, laughter and cherished memories for five children. She is survived by a daughter, Jan Kiefer (Eddie) of High Point; and sons Jack Lee Jr. (Neeta) of Southport, Jim (late wife Kim) of Wallburg, Tom (Hope) of Pinnacle, and Tim (Wendy) of Wallburg. Also surviving are two brothers, Carlyle King (Cynthia) of Morgan Hill, CA and Walter King (Peggy) of High Point; as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Louise King Morgan and brother John King.
A memorial service will be held at Wallburg Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Wallburg Baptist Church, 5341 Wallburg Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg is assisting the Craven family.
