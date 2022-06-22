HIGH POINT — Betty Jo Turner Mendenhall, 86, a resident of Archdale passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
She was born August 3, 1935, in High Point and was the daughter of the late Frank Jerome and Freezie Slate Turner. She was a resident of this area all of her life and graduated from High Point High School and Ashemoore Business School. Along with her husband of 55 years, Forrest Mendenhall, she owned and operated Mendenhall Auction Company and Mendenhall School of Auctioneering. In 2005, Betty Jo was inducted into the Ladies Auxiliary National Auctioneer Association Hall of Fame, and in 2007, she was inducted into the Ladies Hall of Fame of Auctioneer Association of North Carolina. She was a member of Springfield Friends Meeting. When she wasn’t helping with auctions, you could find her tending to her beautiful rose garden or watching the many varieties of birds and hummingbirds in her backyard. Betty Jo was someone you never forget, and with her personality, she makes anything, anywhere extra special. She never met a stranger. However, her favorite times were with her grandson, Johnathan. She loved her title of Nana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband of 55 years, Forrest Arnold Mendenhall; sister, Olga “Sis” Turner Hartley; and three brothers, Maurice Turner, Reitzel Turner and Archie Turner.
Betty is survived by her son, Wayne Mendenhall; daughter, Julie Mendenhall and partner, Andy Clontz, both of Archdale; grandson, Johnathan Reid Mendenhall of Trinity; sister, Lucille Goins (Cecil) of Trinity; brothers, Fred Turner of Archdale, Donald Turner (Rena) of Olin and Billy Turner (Shelby) of Thomasville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service celebrating Betty Jo’s life will be held 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Josh Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4:15 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Betty Jo’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty Jo’s memory may be made to Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 East Springfield Road, High Point, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Mendenhall family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.