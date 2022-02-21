THOMASVILLE — Betty Jo Banks Welborn, 90, of Thomasville, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022, at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
Betty Jo was born Sept. 17, 1931, to the late Joseph Henry Banks and Anna Lois McGlothan Banks Rippy, in Long Beach, California. In 1946, Betty Jo and her family moved to Thomasville. She graduated from Thomasville High School in 1948; and later from Ashmore Business College. On May 17, 1957, Betty Jo married Calla Hansel Welborn. She was a member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville. She retired from the Davidson County Public Library — Thomasville Branch.
In addition to her parents, Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Calla Hansel Welborn, in December of 2005. Surviving are her two children, Paul Hansel Welborn and fiancee Sherry McCormick, of Thomasville, Joanna Joy Welborn, of Thomasville; and several extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at Fair Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville, with Rev. Tom Jolly and Jane Baity officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Betty Jo will lie in repose at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville today from 12-6 p.m. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be given to Fair Grove United Methodist Church, or Davidson County Public Library — Thomasville location. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
