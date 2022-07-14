Betty J. Murvin

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Betty Jane Crawford Murvin, 86, was the daughter of the late Ellis and Ella Crawford. She was born in High Point, NC on August 25, 1935. Her earthly journey came to a peaceful end as she went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice Care of High Point.
She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Lynne Murvin; three sons, Larnce H. Murvin (Teara), Minister Mark Randall “Tyke” Murvin, and Dr. Euart Keith “Bam Bam” Murvin; grandchildren, Cortez Yhonne Murvin, Larnce Henry Murvin, III, Captain Shakeer Antoinette McNair (Jim), Kirby Javan Williams, Cortez (Curt) Yhonne Chapman, Marquita Renee Adams, Jasmani Dominique Butler, and Joshua Keith Murvin; nine great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other in-laws, and friends.
Funeral service will be held today Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Avenue. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Murvin family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
