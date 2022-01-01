JAMESTOWN — Mrs. Betty Hussey, 83, a resident of Jamestown, died Dec. 31, 2021, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Windy with a few showers early followed by steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 1, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
