THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Betty Ann Hughey Parsons, 87, a resident of High Point, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at the Piedmont Crossing Retirement Community in Thomasville. She was born on July 23, 1934 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late John Hughey and Mary Reid Hughey. Betty was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville where she served on various committees through the years. Known as “Gammi”, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Ann Parsons.
Surviving are her husband of almost 70 years, Jack Parsons of the home; one son, Jack Randall Parsons (Kathy) of Winston-Salem; two daughters, Linda Strother (Randy) of Georgia, and Cindy Myers (Steve) of Thomasville; seven grandchildren, Allyson Smith (Chris), Colt Parsons, Josh Parsons, Kimberly Strother, Becca Strother, Scott Myers (Sherri), and Jennifer White (Lance); four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Charlotte, Matthew, and Charleston; one brother, John Hughey of Tennessee; one niece, Michelle Davis (Tim); and one nephew, John Hughey (Michele).
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Pastor Susan Mitchell officiating. The family will speak to friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Piedmont Crossing, 100 Hedrick Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
