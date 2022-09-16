TRINITY — Betty Hines Lambeth, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1933 in Guilford County, a daughter of the late Orville and Bessie Weavil Hines. A resident of this area all her life she was a 1952 graduate of High Point High School and then attended Business College. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Harris & Covington, Food World and Jack Pickett Sales. Later she worked with her husband, James Lambeth, in his residential contracting business. They had met when he started attending Brentwood Baptist Church, where they later married and then Betty and James returned to Hopewell United Methodist Church, his home church, where she remained faithful as long as her health permitted. Betty enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her family; especially cooking for them and making her famous pound cake. She will be remembered as a strong Christian woman who loved her Lord, her family and friends and she will be dearly missed. In addition her parents and husband of 64 years, preceding her in death was a sister, Frances Stroud.
