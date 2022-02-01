HIGH POINT — Betty Hayworth Sulger, 91, of High Point, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Born July 19, 1930 in Davidson County to the late BJ and Gracie Hayworth. Betty lived a full life centered around her faith and family. She was a proud member of Abbott’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where she was involved in Sunday School and faithfully attended. She was a proud homemaker and loved watching her grandkids and taking care of her family. She enjoyed canning foods her husband harvested from the family garden and having meals with the whole family at her house. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Sulger, her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debra Paul (Douglas) of Winston-Salem, Dawn Hutchens (Billy) of High Point, Dianne Bridger (Mike) of High Point; grandchildren Andrew Paul of Downingtown, PA, Nicholas Paul (Abigail) and great granddaughter Lily Paul of Myrtle Beach, SC, Matthew Hutchens (Allie) of Birmingham, AL, Sarah Guyn (Bradley) of Greensboro, NC, and Evan Davis (Samantha) of Wake Forest, NC.
The funeral service for Mrs. Sulger will take place at Abbott’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church in High Point, NC on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hollar officiating. There will be visitation with the family one hour prior. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn during the service. Burial will follow the service at Abbott’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may gather with the family at the home of Dawn and Billy Hutchens at 3311 Wallburg-High Point Road. Online condolences may be sent to the Sulger family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Memorials can be made to Abbott’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 2817 Abbott’s Creek Church Road, High Point, NC 27265. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Memory Care unit staff at Westchester Harbour for their tremendous love and care to “Nana.”
