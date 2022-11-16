THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Betty Lou Hayworth Hall, 92, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Lexington Health Care Center. She was born on May 9, 1930 in Guilford County, NC to Hubert Oscar Hayworth and Maude Geneva Younts Hayworth Hedrick. She attended Guilford College on a Tennis Scholarship and graduated from High Point College, where she lettered in softball, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She later received her Master’s Degree from UNC-G and was an employee of the Davidson County School System for 40 years where she taught 7th Grade Math Fair Grove School and later was the Guidance Counselor at Brown Middle School until her retirement. She also taught in the adult education program at DCCC. She was a founding member of Thomasville Friends Church, where she taught the Frances Pierce Sunday School Class, past President and Treasurer of the Thomasville Quaker Women, clerk of the monthly meeting, and served on the NCUSFW Scholarship Committee and volunteered with the Quaker Friends Disaster Relief Team. She was a member of the Fair Grove Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years. She was an avid golfer and tennis player and played in the Thomasville Tennis Association and was a member of The Trindale Investment Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Brown Hall on Feb. 10, 1997, whom she married on Nov. 21, 1956; and her 10 brothers and sisters.
