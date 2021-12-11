JAMESTOWN – Betty Jane Hauser Scott, a very much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2021, at her home at the age of 93.
Betty was born in Winston-Salem, NC June 2, 1928, to the late Robert W. and Helen McKenzie Hauser. She was raised in the Children’s Home there and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School where she was a cheerleader, basketball player and homecoming queen. Betty worked at Western Electric Company, the High Point Furniture Market, and as secretary of the Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge in High Point, NC during her working years. Her favorite time, however, was spent with her family and taking care of her home in Jamestown where she had lived since 1963.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Betty. She loved sports and could always be found watching the UNC Tarheels, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and Atlanta Braves. Betty loved spending time at North Myrtle Beach, SC where she enjoyed the scenery and musical theater shows with her sisters. She shared her love of food with her family by preparing her signature dishes for gatherings. Betty’s blue eyes, bright smile and sense of humor was contagious to all who met her. Her memory will continue to live in the hearts of many.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jack and Robert Hauser, and her husband James (Buddy) Scott.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Derrow of Jamestown, grandchildren Jordan Derrow and wife Devon of Welcome, NC: Lyndsey Ayers and husband Terry of Kernersville, NC. Great grandchildren, Logan, and Grayson Derrow and Adley Ayers. Sisters Mary Hutchins of Pleasant Garden, NC, and Sarah Clements of Jamestown NC, four nieces and one nephew. Stepchildren; Monica Collins and husband Lee of Mt. Airy, NC; Jimmy Scott and wife Dawn of Lewisville, NC; Tina Warfford of Winston-Salem, NC; and Dereck Scott of Walnut Cove, NC. Step-grandchildren Brandon Collins, Deidra Scott, Haley Tarvin and husband Hunter, Chloe Warfford, Jacob Warfford, and Brooke Scott. And a step great grandchild Daxton Doss, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to:
Guilford County Animal Services
4525 W. Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27409
A Celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremation of High Point.
Family will receive visitors from 3 p.m.– 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences for the family may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.