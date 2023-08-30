TRINITY — Betty Foster Palmer, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 28, 2023.
She was born on March 7, 1941, in Guilford County, a daughter of the late David Craver and Sadie Louise Crotts. A resident of this area all her life, she retired from Influential Hosiery and later worked for Quality Catering. She was a long-time active member of Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church. Betty enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and the mountains. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR, going to church and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a Christian woman who loved her Lord and her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Orville Lee Palmer; a granddaughter, Mandy Palmer Shipwash; four brothers and six sisters.
