ARCHDALE – Betty Jo Rush Farlow, 88, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Born Jan. 21, 1933, in Guilford County, Betty was the daughter of the late Wylie Glenn and Maggie Lee Beasley Rush. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Davis Farlow.
She is survived by her son, Rick Farlow.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Roger Carmichael.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangement by Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
