ARCHDALE — Betsy Eldridge Arnold, 74, of Archdale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Spruce Pines, NC.
Born Nov. 23, 1947, in Guilford County, she was a daughter to the late Don Eldridge and the late Thelma Hollingsworth Eldridge. Betsy worked many years as a EMT with Piedmont Triad Ambulance Service for 28 years and was a member of South Plainfield Friends Meeting in Sophia.
She is survived by her husband, John Arnold of the home; daughter, Stephanie Long of Archdale; stepson, Craig Arnold; sister Donna Eldridge Sumner (Larry) of Archdale; and two grandchildren, Justin Long and Carrie Robertson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Long.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at South Plainfield Friends Meeting with Hugh Spaulding officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be directed to: South Plainfield Friends Meeting, 4033 South Plainfield Rd., Sophia, NC 27350 or Organization Guide Post of Strength, 302 Westwood Ave, High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremation, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
