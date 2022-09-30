HPTNWS- 10-1-22 ARNOLD, BETSY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Betsy Eldridge Arnold, 74, of Archdale, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Spruce Pines, NC.

Born Nov. 23, 1947, in Guilford County, she was a daughter to the late Don Eldridge and the late Thelma Hollingsworth Eldridge. Betsy worked many years as a EMT with Piedmont Triad Ambulance Service for 28 years and was a member of South Plainfield Friends Meeting in Sophia.

