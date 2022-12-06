CHARLOTTESVILLE — Betsey Durland Davis Hathaway died on Dec. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on Feb. 26, 1934 in High Point, North Carolina, daughter of the late Dr. Philip Bibb Davis and Betsey Durland Davis. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Bruce Edward Hathaway Jr. and both parents, as well as both her brothers, Philip Bibb Davis Jr. and James Lee Davis. Betsey is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Bruce Edward Hathaway of Charlottesville, Virginia; son, Brantley Davis Hathaway and daughter-in-law, Catherine Gray Hathaway of Richmond, Virginia and their three sons, Brantley, Whit, and Gray; and their youngest son, Brooks Durland Hathaway and daughter-in-law, Kristen Kovac Hathaway and their three children, son, Davis, and daughters, Carter and Durland of Raleigh, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. Betsey grew up in High Point, North Carolina and lived there until her father was sent to Palm Springs, California to serve in World War II. The family lived there for two years, while Betsey was in the third through fifth grade. Then she, her mother and two younger brothers returned to High Point, as her father, Colonel Davis, was transferred to Calcutta, India, as the commander of a hospital, for two years until World War II ended. Betsey graduated from High Point High School and was a member of the National Honor Society, the Who's Who, and was Head Cheerleader, Business Manager of the Yearbook, and an AAU swimmer. Betsey graduated from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1957. The second day of school, she met Bruce, "the love of her life," who became her husband after graduation. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, was in Orchesis, the modern dance group, and was also part of William and Mary's synchronized swimming team. Betsey was presented at the Debutante Ball in Raleigh, North Carolina her sophomore year, where Bruce served as her Chief Marshall. After college, she and Bruce moved to High Point, where she worked for 2 years as a 2nd grade teacher before starting a family. Their first stint in Charlottesville was from 1962 - 1970 before returning to High Point. After living in High Point for 25 years, they returned to Charlottesville in 1996. In both North Carolina and Virginia, Betsey spent a great deal of time volunteering for the Junior League. The most important aspect of Betsey's life was her love for her family and friends. "B.B." will live on in the hearts of "Big Bruce," her children, grandchildren, and friends. A memorial service will be held for Betsey at First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. A reception will immediately follow at Farmington Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital's Caring Tradition Fund at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.hillandwood.com
