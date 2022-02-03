HIGH POINT — Ms. Bernice Threadgill Pemberton, age 92 departed this earthly life on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Hospice Home of High Point. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Chosen Generation, 2440 Brentwood St. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. and funeral service will follow at 12 noon. The burial will be held at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Jamestown. You may express your condolences online at www.peoplesfunera
People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
