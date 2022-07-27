HIGH POINT — Bernice Mickens Williams died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her residence. A Homegoing Service will take place at noon on Friday, July 29 at Williams Memorial CME, 3400 Triangle Lake Rd., High Point. Johnson And Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPU sets women’s soccer schedule
- Kentucky rallies past Rockers, 8-7
- Film shot in Triad to premier in High Point
- Grant helps agency’s food pantries
- Archdale sets National Night Out location
- Concert series to feature Donna Hughes & Friends
- Wesley Memorial to host class on mental health
- NC legislature idles for now on Medicaid expansion agreement
Most Popular
Articles
- First land bought for ‘Palladium South’
- Michael Douglas Payne
- Industrial park could top 1M square feet
- Ambulance strikes house after wreck
- Off-duty deputy hurt in crash
- Guilford cited in ballot access complaint
- Chapin stepping down from High Point chamber
- Suzanne Draughn Hornbuckle
- Beatles tribute act performs Friday in High Point
- On the Scene
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.