THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Bernice Beck Curry, 89, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Center.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1932, in Thomasville, to the late John O. Beck and Virgie Sechrist Beck. Bernice worked many years at Kaby Mills. For over 70+ years she was a faithful member of Southgate Baptist Church in Thomasville, where she assisted with the fellowship committee and decorating committee. Bernice was a loving and kind person her whole life and was always family-oriented and loved her family and church family. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard and watching the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers and the Tar Heel basketball team. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee Curry; one brother, Lloyd Clarence Beck; and her niece, Cathy Sanders.
Surviving are her sister, Evelyn Coggins of Thomasville; three nieces, Kim Johnson and husband Eric, of Thomasville, Carole Wiggs and husband Mitch, of High Point, and Brenda Byrd and husband Sammy, of Thomasville; three nephews, Earl Welborn, of High Point, L.C. Beck and wife Elizabeth, of Thomasville, and Robert Beck, of Thomasville; and eight great-nieces/nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville, with Rev. Chuck Garner and Rev. Russell Fox officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank Piedmont Crossing and Hospice of Piedmont for their continual care for Bernice over the past several weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Southgate Baptist Church, 1100 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
