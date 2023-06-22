WALLBURG — Feb. 7, 1948 — June 20, 2023
Berch Eugene Wyre Jr, known as Gene, passed away Tuesday evening at Bermuda Village skilled nursing facility. Gene was born in 1948 in Forsyth County to Berch Eugene Wyre Sr,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WALLBURG — Feb. 7, 1948 — June 20, 2023
Berch Eugene Wyre Jr, known as Gene, passed away Tuesday evening at Bermuda Village skilled nursing facility. Gene was born in 1948 in Forsyth County to Berch Eugene Wyre Sr,
and Elizabeth Parker Howard Wyre. He was a member of Wallburg Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife Connie Blackburn Wyre, his parents and a sister, Susan Howard Cable.
He grew up on the family farm in Wallburg which was purchased in 1851 by his Great Grandfather, Samuel Wyre. The farm remained in the family until 2022. While he was not a farmer as an adult, he enjoyed growing a garden every year. He was an avid fisherman often competing in and sometimes winning Bass fishing contests.
He attended Ledford High School, and graduated from North Carolina State with a degree in Agronomy. He served 4 years in the United States Navy. He was a long-term employee of Ecolab and traveled much of the southeast in sales and support. After retiring with more than 30 years of service, Gene and his wife Jackie traveled the US and particularly liked going to Alaska.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Fowler Wyre, a daughter, Heather Wyre Shell (Mark), grandchildren, Matthew Shell, Jacob Shell, and Aubrey Shell, stepchildren Shannon Vogler (Ian), and Travis Craver (Christian), and grandchildren Willow, Ivy, and Sage, sisters, Mintha Wyre Beane and Jane Wyre West.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at J C Green Funeral Home in Wallburg on June 26, 2023, from four o’clock to six o’clock. No formal service is planned but friends will be encouraged to talk about their memories of Gene. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be sent to the Wyre family @www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.