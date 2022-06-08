HIGH POINT — Bennie Thurman “Jack” Brown, of High Point, North Carolina died on June 6, 2022, at the age of 85.
The son of Arthur Ed and Fronnie Morgan Brown, Jack was born on July 13, 1936.
He was married to Patricia Samuels on May 27, 1961. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Jack graduated from Elise High School in Moore County. He graduated first in his class from a Professional Driving Course at NC State University. He was employed in transportation for over 40 years and maintained an exemplary safety record throughout his career. He was also a veteran of the US Army.
An active member of First United Methodist Church, Jack completed many church renovation and beautification projects. Additionally, he served as a plate steward and greeter.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Allison Brown Blanchard, and her husband, Paul; and son, Woodrow Samuel Brown. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alexander Pierce, Molly Elizabeth, and Margaux Emerson Blanchard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Willis Greene and Pastor Debra Swing officiating. Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the family requests masks be worn during the service. Private inurnment of ashes will be held at the church Columbarium at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main Street, High Point, North Carolina, 27260 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina, 27260.
Condolences may be made on Jack’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
