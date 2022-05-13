HPTNWS- 5-14-22 WILLIAMS, BEN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ben Franklin Williams, 74 died on May 7, 2022, at Hospice Home in High Point. He was born in Marlboro County, SC on July 18, 1947. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at People's Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the chapel. You may express your condolences online at www.peoplesfuneralandcremation.com. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.

