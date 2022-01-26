ARCHDALE — Becky Lynn McDowell, 72, of Archdale, NC, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022 at Westwood Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Becky Lynn Weatherman McDowell went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 18,2022 after a brief illness. Becky has been a resident of this Archdale all her life. She was born in Guilford County to Virge and Mattie Weatherman in the year of May 10,1949. Becky was a graduate of Allen Jay school graduating in 1969. Becky loved the Lord with all her heart, and she loved her family dearly. Becky was a collector of many things and she loved animals. She loved exotic birds and once raised them. Becky attended churches in the area attending Bible Studies in which she loved.
Becky was predeceased by her mother and father, her nephew Todd Weatherman and her niece Deborah Lynn Weatherman.
Becky is survived by her brother Bill Weatherman and his wife Anne, her nephew Tommy Weatherman and his wife Lori, Darren Weatherman and his daughter Danielle Weatherman Becky will be missed by many and in lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 27, 2022 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery located at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Arrangements are by Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service.
