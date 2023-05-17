THOMASVILLE — Mr. Beauford Odell "Dale" Ball Jr., 60, of Thomasville, NC, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1960 in Guilford County to Beauford Odell and Shirley Ann Fields Ball. On Nov. 7, 1987 Dale was wed to the former Paula Annette Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Tamatha "Tammy" Dunlap; his cousin Randall Potts and his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law Lewis and Doris Coltren. Dale was a true car enthusiast; his pride and joy car was his fully restored 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS. He enjoyed driving the car and seeing the reactions people would give with such a beautiful car. Dale enjoyed going fishing and hunting and also playing golf. Dale attended the former New Life Church of Archdale faithfully and really missed the past months not being able to attend during his illness. Left to cherish his memory: his beloved wife of 35 years, Paula Scott Ball; his son Nick Ball and fiancé Savannah; grandchildren Abby and Aiden; sister Lori Ann Allen; cousins Susie Potts ad Becky Mickey and husband Joe; several nieces, nephews and in-laws and his beloved chihuahua, Chavez'. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the sanctuary of The Mission Church; 100 Kenilworth Dr., High Point, NC; with Pastors John Langdon, Clay Cox and Joe Mickey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall with a reception provided. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont; 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Floral arrangements should be delivered to the church. Rouse Mortuary Service and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
