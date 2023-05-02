JAMESTOWN — With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Beau Bowie, (Jamestown, NC.), who passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023. Beau’s given name was Ernest Bowie III. Beau was born August 22, 1971, at Fort Ord in Monterey, California. He was 51 years old.
Beau is survived by his wife Kim of 27 years; sons “Boyd” (Ernest H. Bowie IV) and Emily, “Bray” (Charles Bowie) and Ashlee; his Grandchildren, Christopher, Jaxon, Allyson, Oaklee; his sister Christine Morrison; his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and several friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Ernest Bowie Jr. and Nancy.
Beau loved his family and friends immensely. He was happiest when he was sitting around the fire pit laughing and telling stories while listening to music. Throughout a given day, he would be called a friend, husband, and father but his proudest title of all was being called “PopPop” by his grandchildren. He was selfless and would do anything for someone in need. His spirit for life will always be remembered by those who knew him. “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains”
A celebration of Beau’s life will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Cumby Family Funeral Service (1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC, 27262) and visitation will follow immediately at the same location.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
