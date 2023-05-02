HPTNWS- 5-3-23 BOWIE, BEAU.jpg

JAMESTOWN — With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Beau Bowie, (Jamestown, NC.), who passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023. Beau’s given name was Ernest Bowie III. Beau was born August 22, 1971, at Fort Ord in Monterey, California. He was 51 years old.

Beau is survived by his wife Kim of 27 years; sons “Boyd” (Ernest H. Bowie IV) and Emily, “Bray” (Charles Bowie) and Ashlee; his Grandchildren, Christopher, Jaxon, Allyson, Oaklee; his sister Christine Morrison; his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and several friends.

