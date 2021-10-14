HIGH POINT — Beatrice Louise Warren, age 72 of High Point passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Hospice Home of Randolph. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Chosen Generation Church, 2440 Brentwood St. Family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- County prepares for child vaccines
- Toms retires from Hooker Furnishings
- Families struggle to buy diapers during national shortage
- Christine Parrish Lowe
- Gary Paulsen, celebrated children's author, dies at 82
- Panthers, Vikings look to solve 2nd-half lulls on offense
- Teen critically injured in shooting
- Miami, UNC meet as struggling ACC division favorites
Most Popular
Articles
- Land sold for townhome project
- Organizers cancel veterans parade; holiday parade still a go
- Market contends with supply-chain woes
- Westchester’s top-5 finishes highlight county meet
- Joyce Westmoreland Britt
- Teen critically injured in shooting
- Leuel McKonnen
- Witnesses sought in hit-and-run
- Lavesta C. Washington
- Wanted 10-13-21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.