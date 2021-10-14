HPTNWS-10-15-21 WARREN, BEATRICE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Beatrice Louise Warren, age 72 of High Point passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Hospice Home of Randolph. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Chosen Generation Church, 2440 Brentwood St. Family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.