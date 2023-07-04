ARCHDALE — Barry Nolan Witcher, 79, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hospice of High Point.
Born July 21, 1943, in Guilford County, the son of the late George Grayson Witcher and the late Gertrude Moser Witcher. Barry was a firefighter for the City of High Point as an equipment operator. He also volunteered with Guil-Rand Fire Department.
He is survived by his cousins, Mike Witcher and wife, Cynthia of Archdale, Lisa Witcher Bishop and her son, Hudson Bishop of Kernersville and many other cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the Archdale Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations.
The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
