ARCHDALE — Barry Nolan Witcher, 79, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hospice of High Point.

Born July 21, 1943, in Guilford County, the son of the late George Grayson Witcher and the late Gertrude Moser Witcher. Barry was a firefighter for the City of High Point as an equipment operator. He also volunteered with Guil-Rand Fire Department.