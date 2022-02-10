HIGH POINT– Mr. Barry Curtis Brown, 60, departed this earthly life on Feb. 4, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 24, 1961, a son of Nany Quick Brown and the late Rexford Lee Brown Sr. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. Ernest Quick Sr. and Mrs. Leatha Adams Quick Covington; a brother, Rexford Lee Brown Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Ann Brown Wilson.
After moving to Hamlet, NC in the late 1970s, Barry attended Green’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, where he and his younger brother started a gospel quartet group, The Green’s Chapel Men’s Chorus. After completing high school, Barry served an enlistment in the United States Army. He later settled in High Point, NC, where he met and united in marriage to Shirley Crosby. Barry continued to have a love for singing, and sang with the group Determined, where he performed on one of the group’s albums. He later received an associates degree from GTCC, which was a joy in his life. Barry loved his wife and dog (D-og). Shirley was his boo-boo. They enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays the most, because of the opportunity to cook together and invite family and friends over.
Surviving relatives to cherish his memories are his wife, Mrs. Shirley Crosby Brown of the home; his mother, Mrs. Nany Quick Riggins; his younger brother, Mr. Anthony (Nancy) B. Brown; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Crosby (Kerry), Harriette Sellers, and Irene Patrick; 24 nieces and nephews; 46 great nieces and nephews; three great-great-nieces; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
