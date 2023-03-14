HPTNWS- 3-15-23 LASSITER, BARBRA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Barbra Joyce Lassiter, age 69, of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A lifelong resident of High Point, Barbra was the daughter of the late Louise and Roby Joyce.

Barbra was a 1972 graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School and graduated from Appalachian State University with a double major in English and Sociology and was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Barbra continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she received her Master of Social Work. She retired as a school Social Worker with the Guilford County School system, after 27 years.

