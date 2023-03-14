HIGH POINT — Barbra Joyce Lassiter, age 69, of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A lifelong resident of High Point, Barbra was the daughter of the late Louise and Roby Joyce.
Barbra was a 1972 graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School and graduated from Appalachian State University with a double major in English and Sociology and was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Barbra continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she received her Master of Social Work. She retired as a school Social Worker with the Guilford County School system, after 27 years.
Barbra was affectionately known to everyone as Queen Bee or Queenie and was an enthusiastic, positive influence on her family, many friends, and coworkers. She loved shopping, especially when it involved finding the ultimate bargain and visiting estate sales with her daughters. Queenie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She loved family holidays and events, everything was always planned perfectly, not a single detail missed.
She was involved in many community organizations throughout her personal and professional career. Including, Communities in Schools, Family Services of High Point, Junior League of High Point (sustainer), The Debutante Club of High Point and was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her devoted husband, Bart, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage, she is survived by her twin daughters, Aimee Lassiter Barnes and husband, Wesley of Greenville, NC and Abbie Lassiter Meyerhoeffer, and husband Christopher of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by her two granddaughters who adored their Queenie, Virginia and Lillian Barnes and two Boykin granddogs Roger and Brewer. She is also survived by her sister, Marty Gunter of Myrtle Beach, SC and her brother Phil Joyce and wife Karen of Hernando Beach, FL along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbra was blessed to have a large, close circle of friends that supported her continuously throughout her journey.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held in the church sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The family will immediately receive friends in the Asbury Room of the church following the service. Memorials may be directed to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 1225 Chestnut St. High Point, NC 27262 or to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
