LEXINGTON — Mrs. Barbara Jean Jarrett Rider, 86, a resident of E. Old Highway 64, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Lexington Health Care Center. She was born on June 29, 1936 in Davidson County, NC to Howard Jones Jarrett and Stella Mae Eddinger Jarrett. She graduated from Thomasville High School and worked in the sample department in the textiles industry for Singer Hosiery, Dogwood Hosiery and Regan Knitting. She attended The Original Covenant Church of God in Denton, NC, while her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Eugene Rider on July 8, 2013; her brothers, Austin Jarrett and Paige Edward Jarrett; her sister, Laverne Hill; niece, Rhonda Snider; and nephew, Jason Hill.
Surviving is her son, Robbie Rider of Thomasville; sister, Hazel Alcon and husband W.A. of Thomasville; brother, Jim Jarrett and wife Cathy of Lexington; granddaughter, Cassie Everhart of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Madison Everhart; step-grandson, Shane Bell; step-great-grandchildren, Sierra and Karissa Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.