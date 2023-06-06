HIGH POINT — Mrs. Barbara Bell Redding Scruggs, 84, resident of High Point, died June 1, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living.
She was born May 18, 1939 in Guilford County, a daughter to Joseph and Esther Hussey Redding. A resident of this area most of her life, she worked as a registered nurse at High Point Medical Center and was an active member of Springfield Friends Meeting. She enjoyed traveling, family holidays and beach trips with her sisters-in-law (Sandra and Myrna). Preceding her in death was her husband, Donovan Kenneth Scruggs; her son, Philip Scruggs; her sister, Betty Morgan; and her brother, Joe Redding.
Surviving is her daughter, Fran Scruggs (Lee Hylton) of High Point and her sister, Peggy Davis of Kernersville.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Springfield Friends Meeting with Josh Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Meeting Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Meeting. Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St. New York, NY 10016 or to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037 or to Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Rd. High Point, NC 27263. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.