HIGH POINT — Mrs. Barbara Bell Redding Scruggs, 84, resident of High Point, died June 1, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

She was born May 18, 1939 in Guilford County, a daughter to Joseph and Esther Hussey Redding. A resident of this area most of her life, she worked as a registered nurse at High Point Medical Center and was an active member of Springfield Friends Meeting. She enjoyed traveling, family holidays and beach trips with her sisters-in-law (Sandra and Myrna). Preceding her in death was her husband, Donovan Kenneth Scruggs; her son, Philip Scruggs; her sister, Betty Morgan; and her brother, Joe Redding.