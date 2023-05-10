TRINITY — Mrs. Barbara Ray, 83, resident of Trinity, died May 9, 2023 at High Point Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Welch Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.
