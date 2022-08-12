ARCHDALE — Barbara Mendenhall White, 88, of Archdale, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Westchester Harbour.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Mt Vernon United Methodist Church, Trinity
with Rev. Randy Quate officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
