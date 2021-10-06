HIGH POINT — Barbara Jean Little Cook, 83, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
No services are planned.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
