SANDY RIDGE – Barbara Jean Leffever White, formerly of High Point, left this earthly life after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, followed by funeral services at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends will be received all other times at the residence.
Barbara was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Guilford County, to the late Clarence and Edna Easter Leffever. She was a graduate of Trinity High School and nursing school. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and dearly loved her church family. Barbara loved taking care of her family and outdoor activities; camping, fishing, car shows, and bluegrass festivals.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 54 years, Randy Allen White; son Daniel Allen White and wife Mica; daughters Karen Rigaud and husband Buddy and Julie Adams and husband Cory; three grandchildren Sarah, Nathan, and Avery; and one great-grandchild, August.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, Georgia 30047 or to Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Janet Roberts, 2336 N.C. Hwy. 772, Madison, N.C. 27025.
Her children want to thank their Daddy for his many years of constant and loving care for their precious mamma. Special thanks to Physical Therapists Penny and Hannah.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
