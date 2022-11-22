HIGH POINT — Mrs. Barbara Ann Yates Jordan, 88, resident of High Point, died Nov. 19, 2022 at her home.
She was born Oct.15, 1934 in Guilford County, a daughter of Arthur W. and Eula Faye Jones Yates. In 1968, she married John Quincy Jordan. During their life, they moved to Indiana, living there 9 years, before returning to High Point in 1990. She was a member of Deep River Friends Meeting.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by two sons, John “Quinn” Jordan II and Jeremy B. Jordan both of High Point; a daughter, Julie A. Vaughan of Colfax; a brother, Tommy Yates of High Point; two sisters, Arden Purgason of Kernersville, and Kim Warren of High Point; and three grandchildren, Grace, Evan, and Faith Vaughan. Three sisters, Gail Cox, Sue Jones and Dawn Litaker, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Deep River Friends Meeting with John Sides officiating. Interment will follow in the Meeting cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to Deep River Friends Meeting c/o The Jordan Scholarship Fund, 5300 W. Wendover Ave. High Point, NC 27265.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.