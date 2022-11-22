HIGH POINT — Mrs. Barbara Ann Yates Jordan, 88, resident of High Point, died Nov. 19, 2022 at her home.

​She was born Oct.15, 1934 in Guilford County, a daughter of Arthur W. and Eula Faye Jones Yates. In 1968, she married John Quincy Jordan. During their life, they moved to Indiana, living there 9 years, before returning to High Point in 1990. She was a member of Deep River Friends Meeting.

