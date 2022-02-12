HIGH POINT — Barbara Herrold, age 91, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Barbara was born in Lowell, MA, a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Normandy Purtell. Barbara was a loving mother and an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and a dedicated volunteer.
Surviving are daughters, Suzanne Meadows (Michael), Kathy Nershi (David) and Janine White (Michael); sons, Philip Herrold (Sandra) and William Herrold (Vada); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Purtell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Herrold family.
