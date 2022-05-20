ARCHDALE — We celebrate Barbara Green who transitioned on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
She was born on February 12, 1956, in Clarendon, SC. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Solid Rock Baptist Church.
Family visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the church and the service will follow at 4 p.m. You may express your condolences at www.peoplesfuneralandcremation.com. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
