LEXINGTON — Barbara Everhart McCrary, 83, a resident of Lexington, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Forsyth Medical Center. Barbara was born to the late Thomas Moses and Hedgie Black Everhart on April 13, 1939. She retired from Wellington Hall after many years of service to them. Barbara was a talented artist and enjoyed working in her yard. She was a member of Second Reformed Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dermont McCrary in 2016; a son, Tommy McCrary in 2013; brothers, Leon, JoeVon, Dwight, and Boyd Everhart; and sisters, Jennie Shoaf and Jean Helmstetler Sink.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Memorial Park. The visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to a hospice facility of your choice.
