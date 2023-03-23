THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Edith Barbara Culp Robbins, 87, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Westchester Manor Nursing Center in High Point. She was born on May 20, 1935 in Virginia to Paul Bevins Culp and Mattie Edith Truesdale Culp. She went to Mars Hill College and UNC-GW. She retired from Mickey Truck Bodies, Inc. after 30+ years and was a member of Park Place Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and led the Lottie Moon Missions Fund.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lawrence Robbins Sr. on Dec. 11, 2018, whom she married on May 13, 1975.
Surviving is her son, Bill Wood Jr. and wife Debi of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-children, Brenda Modlin and husband Tom of Trinity, Bobby Robbins Jr. of Layton, Utah, Cathy Goins and husband Jay of Archdale, and Crystal Robbins of Trinity; brother, Frank Culp and wife Denita of Albemarle; three grandchildren, Michelle, Jordan, and Christian; two great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Ezra “Noodle”; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
