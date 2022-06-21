SNELLVILLE — Barbara C. Brooks, age 90 of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She is survived by her son Stephen Brooks and wife Sabrina, daughter Karen Adams, grandchildren Matthew Brooks and wife Elizabeth and Chandler Brooks and wife Jessica, and great-grandchild, Wesley Brooks, grand step daughter Heather McDowell and spouse Rusty, and step great-grandchildren Jaxon and Olivia. As a young woman, Barbara was a model for Rich's. She retired from River Parkway Apartments as a leasing agent. She served 10 years as a Red Cross volunteer and was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Joy class at Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 in the sanctuary at Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Adam Hildebrandt officiating. The family will receive friends in the Family Center after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care 678-514-1000.
