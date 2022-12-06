TULSA — Barbara Lee Burton Hewett, 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Thomasville, North Carolina to John Paul Burton and Helen Hinkle Burton, Barbara was raised on a farm outside Thomasville with her parents, sister and brothers. As a young teenager, she was very active in 4H and her cow won top prize at the county fair. Barbara graduated from Thomasville Senior High School in 1958, where she was a member of the debate team. Barbara attended Duke University where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1962. In her senior year, Barbara and her partner won the Atlantic Coast Conference debate championship. In 1969, Barbara earned a Ph.D. in Psychology from Duke University.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and helping people, both in her personal life and professionally as a psychologist who practiced in England, Kentucky and Oklahoma. She is remembered for her quick humor, generous heart, Christian faith, and deep love of her family. Barbara is survived by her children Greg (Jennifer) Hewett, Kara Hewett, Lisa Hewett, and Matthew (Gina) Hewett; three grandchildren, Ashleigh, Hope and Austin Hewett; her siblings Mary Burton Whitaker, John (Jerrie) Burton and Larry (Karen) Burton and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
