LEXINGTON — Barbara Janice Cecil Berrier, 82, of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Hinkle Hospice House.
A private graveside service will be held in the Salisbury National Cemetery.
Mrs. Berrier was born in Davidson County on September 8, 1939, to Jacob Edgar Cecil and Wilma Janice Boger Cecil. She was retired from sales, having worked for High Point Furniture and was a loving wife, sister, and aunt whose memory will be cherished forevermore. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Samuel Wood Berrier of the home; her brother, Larry Randall Cecil (Hilda) of High Point; her sister, Ronda Gail Coggins (Burgess) of FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
