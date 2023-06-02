OAK RIDGE — Barbara Miriam Bean Engler, 77, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 10, 2023, in the chapel at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
