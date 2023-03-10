SOPHIA — The lights dimmed on Edgar Road in Sophia, NC on March 08, 2023 as Avis Shelton Williams joined the loved ones who had gone on before her. Awaiting her arrival was her husband of nearly 53 years; Lewis Weldon Williams and her sons; Tony W and Tim L Williams. Avis joined countless family members and loved ones when she reached her heavenly home.
Known for an amazing zest for life, incredibly huge heart, an infectious smile, a gentle spirit and child-like wonder, she will be missed terribly by her daughter Di-Ann Williams of Archdale NC. Tony’s wife Janie of Trinity NC, 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Avis touched the lives of everyone who knew her and somehow always left them happier and better than they were. She was a true example of Christianity, the Lord came first followed closely by her family, with whom she modeled true unconditional love.
Avis was born to Florence Sheffield and Ervin William Shelton and lived in this area from the age of 2. She attended Randleman High School and Pinnon Business College. She spent most of her career in the furniture industry. She continued working on a part time basis and enjoyed furniture market twice yearly, long after retirement from Bevan Funnell, Ltd. Accounts from across the nation came to visit her year after year, just to feel special.
Her life will be celebrated during a private family service. In lieu of flowers, food or contributions the family asks that you honor her life by continuing her legacy; Love unconditionally, Smile often, Don’t let anyone rob you of your joy. Touch the life of everyone you come in contact with and leave the world a better place because you were here.
Like countless other families across America, we simply cannot say enough about the loving, personal care we received from Hospice. Her care team was amazing and her brief stay at the Hospice House in Asheboro made her passing much easier to bear. A special heartfelt “Thank You” to Maddie who became family to us during the last 18 months, as well as Andrea and Jordan who made us feel special and uniquely cared for.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
