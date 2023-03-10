SOPHIA — The lights dimmed on Edgar Road in Sophia, NC on March 08, 2023 as Avis Shelton Williams joined the loved ones who had gone on before her. Awaiting her arrival was her husband of nearly 53 years; Lewis Weldon Williams and her sons; Tony W and Tim L Williams. Avis joined countless family members and loved ones when she reached her heavenly home.

Known for an amazing zest for life, incredibly huge heart, an infectious smile, a gentle spirit and child-like wonder, she will be missed terribly by her daughter Di-Ann Williams of Archdale NC. Tony’s wife Janie of Trinity NC, 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Avis touched the lives of everyone who knew her and somehow always left them happier and better than they were. She was a true example of Christianity, the Lord came first followed closely by her family, with whom she modeled true unconditional love.

