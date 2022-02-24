HIGH POINT— Ava Marie Crawford was born to the late Jesse and Esther L Gainey on May 18, 1955, in Brooklyn, NY. She went into eternal rest on Feb. 16, 2022, with her sister by her side. Ava was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age.
Ava attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1974. Ava raised two sons, Steven Gainey and the late Roderick Crawford. She enjoyed being a mother, and her sons were her heart and world. Ava was an avid member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where she served on the Young Adult Usher Board and made the church announcements during service. She also sang on both the Senior and Anniversary choirs. Ava was a member of the Lions Club, where she participated in fishing tournaments and spent time at Camp Dogwood. Ava loved her hats, makeup, clothes, and turning heads whenever she entered a room. Ava, you will be missed, but you are at peace.
Ava is survived by her son, Steven Gainey; sisters, Shirley Roberts, Sheila Wilson, Sandra Griffin (Kaz Sr.) and Anna Kahn; grandchildren, Jamar Oxendine, Keyona Gainey and Elijah Gainey; great-grandson, Chosen Oxendine; nephews, Travis Roberts, Jeremy Gainey, George Wilson and Kaz Griffin, Jr.; nieces, Travina Salmond, DeAnna Gainey, Travia Wilson and Allison Griffin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel Home at 12 p.m., with Rev. F. O. Bass Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Crawford family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
