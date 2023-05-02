HIGH POINT — Mr. Austin David Hayworth, 91, formerly of Proctor Drive, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023. Austin was born on Nov. 28, 1931, to the late Clay and Vada Hayworth.
Austin served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Norton Company for over 28 years, where he would eventually retire. In his free time, he loved gardening, working around the home, painting, and relaxing on his porch.
In addition to his parents, Austin is preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 66 years, Eldene Hayworth, of the home; son, Larry Dale Hayworth; daughter, Susan Renee Tollison; sister, Jane Brendle; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Canaan United Methodist Church (1760 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27107) on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jay Bowers and Rev. Mitchell Hayworth officiating. The family will greet friends at the church prior to the service, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Austin’s name may be directed to Canaan UMC Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the Hayworth Family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
