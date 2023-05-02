HPTNWS- 5-3-23 HAYWORTH, AUSTIN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Austin David Hayworth, 91, formerly of Proctor Drive, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023. Austin was born on Nov. 28, 1931, to the late Clay and Vada Hayworth.

Austin served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Norton Company for over 28 years, where he would eventually retire. In his free time, he loved gardening, working around the home, painting, and relaxing on his porch.

