GREENSBORO — Austin Dale German, 72, a resident of Greensboro died Sunday.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Sunday from 2 p.m., until 4 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel.
